Cloyd King
Cloyd King

Cloyd King, 81, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 16, 2020.
September 15, 2020
Cloyd enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. I will always remember the stories and the 'board meetings' we had with Philmore Davis at the 'Nick house'. They were some big stories! Cloyd was good shooter...I was startled when we all were down at the pond fishing and a snake was swimming to shore. Cloyd pulled out his pistol and shot it in the pond! Mary Ann and I will miss him. Teresa, we are only a phone call away. Clark & Mary Ann Davis
Mary Ann Davis
Friend
