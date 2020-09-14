Dora Slaydon Lovell



Dora Slaydon Lovell, of Martinsville, Virginia, died on Monday, September 7, 2020.



She was born on December 5, 1925, to Wille S. Slaydon Jr. and Kitty Pearl Patterson Slaydon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Willie S. Slaydon III and sister, Laura Slaydon Bryant.



Surviving are a son, Paul Richard Lovell; daughter, Sharon Ann Lovell; two nieces and a nephew.



At the request of the deceased, graveside services funeral were held and was private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store