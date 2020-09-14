1/
Dora (Slaydon) Lovell
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dora Slaydon Lovell

Dora Slaydon Lovell, of Martinsville, Virginia, died on Monday, September 7, 2020.

She was born on December 5, 1925, to Wille S. Slaydon Jr. and Kitty Pearl Patterson Slaydon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Willie S. Slaydon III and sister, Laura Slaydon Bryant.

Surviving are a son, Paul Richard Lovell; daughter, Sharon Ann Lovell; two nieces and a nephew.

At the request of the deceased, graveside services funeral were held and was private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home - Martinsville
103 Clearview Dr.
Martinsville, VA 24112
276-632-1880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home - Martinsville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved