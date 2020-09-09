1/
Dorris English Graham
Dorris English Graham

Mrs. Dorris English Graham, age 93, of Patrick Springs, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

She was born in Henry County on June 29, 1927 to the late Charles F. English and Lillie Pearl Arrington English. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Graham was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Graham; a grandson, Kevin G. Day; an infant grandson, Christopher Mark Day; and a sister, Ethel Sayers. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.

Mrs. Graham is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, June and Robert Day of Patrick Springs; a grandson, Matthew Day and wife, Michelle; four great-grandchildren, Hannah Day, Haley Day, Mark Day and Emma Grace Hendricks; a sister, Lena Painter and husband, Garlin of Collinsville; and a sister-in-law, Dian Graham Burnette and husband, Larry of Stuart.

A private graveside service will be held in the Adams Family Cemetery with Pastor Rick Anderson and Elder David Wright officiating. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is handling the services, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Martinsvile Bulletin on Sep. 9, 2020.
