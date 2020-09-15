1/
Elizabeth Diane Pinyan
1947 - 2020
Elizabeth Diane Pinyan

Elizabeth Diane Pinyan, 73, went to be with the Lord on September 11, 2020. She was born in Lexington, N.C., on June 16, 1947, to the late John Cleo and Olive Irene Pinyan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Norma Sue Surratt in 2005.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was not only "Granny" to her family but also to many of their friends. She was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church and retired from Stanley Furniture Company.

She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Pinyan Tilley and her husband, Mark, of the home; granddaughter, Brooke Tilley of the home; granddaughter, Ashley Tilley Martin and husband, Brandon; great-grandsons, Jacob Thomas Martin and Eli Matthew Martin, of Bassett, Va.; sister, Wanda Gaudette of Bassett, Va.; sister and brother-in-law, Karen Cross and husband, Steve, of Lexington, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 12 until 1 p.m. at the Bassett Funeral Services Chapel in Bassett, Va., where the funeral service will immediately follow visitation. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park. Visitation will also be at the home of the daughter at 807 Hunting Ridge Road, Martinsville, Va.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Payne family.


Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Bassett Funeral Services Chapel
SEP
18
Funeral service
Bassett Funeral Services Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA 24055
(276) 629-1770
