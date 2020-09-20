1/1
Eloise Roach Mason
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eloise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eloise Roach Mason

Eloise Roach Mason, 80, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Rocky Mount Health & Rehab. She was born on February 13, 1940, in Axton, to the late Posie Roach Sr. and the late Lucille Barker Roach.

She graduated from Drewry Mason High School, was retired from Ford Insurance Agency, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Bassett. She liked daylily flowers, dogs, her goats, and riding the Gator

Mrs. Mason is survived by her husband, Michael T. "Mike" Mason; daughter, Michelle Estes (Rick); son, Tom Mason (Donna); brother, Posie Roach Jr. "Skeezer" (Nancy); and grandchildren, Rachel and Sarah Estes, and Miranda and Logan Mason.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prayer Shawl Ministry at First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 557, Bassett, VA 24055.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved