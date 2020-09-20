Eloise Roach Mason
Eloise Roach Mason, 80, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Rocky Mount Health & Rehab. She was born on February 13, 1940, in Axton, to the late Posie Roach Sr. and the late Lucille Barker Roach.
She graduated from Drewry Mason High School, was retired from Ford Insurance Agency, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Bassett. She liked daylily flowers, dogs, her goats, and riding the Gator
Mrs. Mason is survived by her husband, Michael T. "Mike" Mason; daughter, Michelle Estes (Rick); son, Tom Mason (Donna); brother, Posie Roach Jr. "Skeezer" (Nancy); and grandchildren, Rachel and Sarah Estes, and Miranda and Logan Mason.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prayer Shawl Ministry at First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 557, Bassett, VA 24055.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
.