Howard Orie Fackler Sr.
September 22, 1930 - September 6, 2020
Howard Orie Fackler Sr., 89, of the Figsboro community, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020, from the Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Martinsville. He loved outdoor work and was a lifelong landscaper.
Howard was born on September 22, 1930, in Chatham, Virginia, to the late Claude and Louella Bradner Fackler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Marie Fackler; four sons, Ricky Hodges, Mark Fackler, David Fackler and Garry Fackler; one grandson, John Hodges; and a brother, Lenwood Fackler.
Howard is survived by two sons, Tracey Fackler Sr. and Howard Fackler Jr.; four sisters, Loretta Compton, Cora Jane Harris, Jeanette Smith, and Connie Smith; 13 grandchildren, Bradley Fackler, Tracey Fackler Jr., Stephanie Fackler, Amanda Fackler, David Fackler Jr., Catherine Carter, Gabriel Hodges, Anthony Fackler, Christopher Fackler, Jessica Fackler, Tabitha Fackler, Rachael Fackler, and Christie Fackler; 18 great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.
No funeral services will be conducted, in accordance with Howard's wishes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Fackler family. Online condolences may be made at www.bassettfuneralservice.com
