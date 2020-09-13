1/1
Howard Orie Fackler Sr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Orie Fackler Sr.

September 22, 1930 - September 6, 2020

Howard Orie Fackler Sr., 89, of the Figsboro community, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020, from the Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Martinsville. He loved outdoor work and was a lifelong landscaper.

Howard was born on September 22, 1930, in Chatham, Virginia, to the late Claude and Louella Bradner Fackler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Marie Fackler; four sons, Ricky Hodges, Mark Fackler, David Fackler and Garry Fackler; one grandson, John Hodges; and a brother, Lenwood Fackler.

Howard is survived by two sons, Tracey Fackler Sr. and Howard Fackler Jr.; four sisters, Loretta Compton, Cora Jane Harris, Jeanette Smith, and Connie Smith; 13 grandchildren, Bradley Fackler, Tracey Fackler Jr., Stephanie Fackler, Amanda Fackler, David Fackler Jr., Catherine Carter, Gabriel Hodges, Anthony Fackler, Christopher Fackler, Jessica Fackler, Tabitha Fackler, Rachael Fackler, and Christie Fackler; 18 great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.

No funeral services will be conducted, in accordance with Howard's wishes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Fackler family. Online condolences may be made at www.bassettfuneralservice.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA 24055
(276) 629-1770
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved