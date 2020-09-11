James Russell Hundley
October 26, 1958 - September 9, 2020
James Russell Hundley, 61, passed away on Wednesday morning, September 9, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Henry Memorial Park in Bassett, Va.
Born October 26, 1958 in Henry County, Virginia, James was the son of Russell Junior Hundley and Nellie Carter Hundley. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Church in Axton, Va. and was the owner and operator of James R. Hundley Mobile Home Transport and Setup Service.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Vaughn Hundley of the home; three sons, Jason Hundley (Dennis Hall) of Eden, N.C., James Marvin (Jamie) of Martinsville, Va. and David Ray Hundley of Conway, S.C.; two step-daughters, Nikki Minter (Gene) of Martinsville, Va. and Samantha Vaughn (Allen Reed) of Danville, Va.; four grandchildren; sisters, Judy Bailey (Tommy) of Stuart, Va. and Rhonda Hundley of Eden, N.C.; several nieces and nephews; special nephew, Russell Horton; and special friend, Johnny Hooker of Axton, Va.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild, Jayden Reed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Calvary Building Fund, 350 A. L. Philpott Hwy., Axton, VA 24054 or to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 East Church Street, #13, Martinsville, VA 24112.
