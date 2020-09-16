Jean Brooks

Ramona and Nancy, thinking of you during this very difficult time. Your Mom was such a sweet lady. Sending love and prayers to the entire family. May your special memories of her bring you comfort. Love, Debbie Stanley
Debbie Stanley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.