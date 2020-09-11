1/
John Bernard Phillippi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillippi

John Bernard

September 9, 2020

John Bernard Phillippi age 78, of Wytheville, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to gather on the front lawn at the Phillippi home on Friday, September 11, 2020 at high noon to honor John. Moments of Memorial will be shared at 12 p.m. with a reception following until 3 p.m. An interment service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church, Wytheville in the columbarium. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church Preschool, c/o Jennifer McNeill, 275 East Main Street, Wytheville, VA 24382.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial Gathering
at the Phillippi home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Service
12:00 PM
at the Phillippi home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Interment
10:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA 24382-2510
(276) 228-3101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grubb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved