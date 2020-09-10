1/1
Jonathan William Craig Jr.
Jonathan William Craig Jr.

Jonathan William Craig Jr., transitioned on Monday, September 7, 2020, at his home in Eden, N.C. He was born in Martinsville, Va. the son of Eliza (Ann) Craig and the late Jonathan Craig Sr.

He was the executive director of HR for the Rockingham County Public Schools.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hines Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Todd Foster, Eulogist.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. and will be at the home of his mother at 24 Delmore Lane, Axton, Va. at other times.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.

Published in Martinsvile Bulletin on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hines Funeral Svc Inc
903 Starling Avenue
Martinsville, VA 24112-6405
(276) 656-3833
September 9, 2020
Our sincere condolences are extended to the Craig family. May God bless, comfort, and bring you peace.
Reggie & Tina Chestnut
September 9, 2020
Mr. Craig was so good with students and staff during his time at WRMS. He touched so many lives and will be missed by all. Prayers for his family.
Debra Price
Coworker
September 9, 2020
Jonathan was a dear and devoted friend. I will miss the talks and laughs that we shared. Definitely will be missed.
Gloria Hairston
Classmate
September 9, 2020
Thank you for your confidentiality, knowledge and friendship. A tremendous loss.
Erica Blackwell
Coworker
September 9, 2020
To know Jonathan is to know a wonderful, supportive friend who always had your back. I met him when he first came to Holmes Middle School and, knew from day one, he would be a part of my life. Rest well sweet man! Heaven is much sweeter now with your presence there. Praying for his mother, Kayri, James, Lisa, Kim, family and all his dear friends.
DEBRA STOWE
Friend
September 9, 2020
I always thought a lot of Jonathan when he was a building level administrator but my opinion rose even higher when I worked with him at the Central Office. He was always fair in his dealings with everyone and never let his personal feelings affect his decisions. Rockingham County Schools will not be the same without him.
Tom Sharpe
Coworker
September 9, 2020
My name is Donna Vest Gordon and I attended Saint Paul’s College with Jonathan. My heart goes out to the family. I pray your strength during this time.
Donna Vest Gordon
Classmate
September 9, 2020
You will be truly missed. Rest in Paradise
Shirley Tinsley
Classmate
September 9, 2020
Ann you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. John was one of the best friends I’ve ever had he kept me straight all way through school. He will be greatly missed he was a great man who I never seen without a smile one his face and a kind word to say. God Bless and keep all of you.
Wendy Maxey
Classmate
September 9, 2020
Prayers for the family. He was such a nice man. He will be missed!
HC Phillips
Friend
September 9, 2020
One of the finest men I have ever know! He will be missed, love you my friend!
Ed Jones
Friend
September 9, 2020
So saddened to hear of Jonathan's passing. He was such a good man. I will forever cherish the time spent as colleagues and friends at Rockingham County Middle School. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Prayers for his family. Until we meet again Jonathan....
Terri Wright Brady
Coworker
September 9, 2020
I truly loved my time at Drewry Mason Middle School. Jonathan Craig Jr. is the reason why I loved it so much! He always had a smile on his face and kind words to say to others! He will forever be in my heart. Praying for his family and friends at this time. Praying that God will wrap his arms around them during this difficult time..
Carey McClung
Friend
September 9, 2020
Praying for Jonathan’s family and friends. He was a wise, caring man who is gone too soon. May God watch over you and help your hearts heal.
Louise Uziel
September 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carolyn Dunovant
Coworker
