Lewis Draper Sims
Mr. Lewis Draper Sims

Mr. Lewis Draper Sims,70, of LaFayette died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his residence. There will be a graveside service on Friday, September 11, 2020 in Sardis Baptist Church cemetery,Camp Hill, at 11:00 a.m. (CST) with Rev. Michael Winston officiating.

Mr. Sims is survived by his wife, Delois M. Sims; three sons: Jermaine (Kimona) Sims, Newnan, GA; Marcus (Tiffani) Sims, Montgomery, and Derek (Sonia) Maddox, Grayson, GA; one daughter: Lakesha Maddox, San Diego, CA; one brother: Tony (Elaine) Sims, Camp Hill; four sisters: Shirley (Willie) Simpson, Camp Hill; Annetta (Lesley) Smitherman, Alabaster; LaGale (Tydious) McCray, Columbus, GA and Bevelia Allen, Albany, GA; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a brotherly friend, George Lloyd, LaFayette and a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sardis Baptist Church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
211 B Street SW
Lafayette, AL 36862
(334) 864-7128
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
Sending sympathy to the Sims Family in the loss of your love ❤ one we ❤ loved him also the entire BARNES FAMILY Pauline, Lee, Winston, Annie, Ella. Oliver, Alphea, Patricia soar high cousin.
Annie Barnes Dykes Msadykes19@yahoo.com
