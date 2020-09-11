I know You KnowLinda Lou just how much I Love ♥You and How Much I’m Going To Miss You!!! You Have Always Been HereFor Me In My Whole Life!!!I It Was An Honor To Take Care Of My Wonderful, Amazing, Sweet , Sister! I Know You Are Up There With All Of Our Loved Ones and Your Good Friends!!! I’m Really Am Going To Miss You Lots But I Know Sweet Jesus Will See Me Thru!!! Until We Meet Again R.I.P. in Sweet Jesus’ Arms! ♥

Carol Shevos

Sister