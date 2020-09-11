1/1
Linda Shevos Turner
1943 - 2020
Linda Shevos Turner

Linda Shevos Turner, 77, of Martinsville, died on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Georgetown Memorial Hospital in South Carolina. She was born in Martinsville on April 15, 1943 to the late Louis "Louie" Shevos and the late Margaret Painter Shevos. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Shevos Maurakis and Barbara Shevos Scott.

She is survived by her husband, W. Lloyd Turner of Martinsville, Va.; daughter, Laurie M. Turner (Hunter Pierce) of Charlottesville, Va.; sister, Carol L. Shevos of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; brother, Louis "George" Shevos Jr. (Elaine) of Raleigh, N.C.; sister-in-law, Judy Lane (Turner) of Powhatan, Va.; nine nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Fulcher officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Turner family.


Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
SEP
13
Service
02:00 PM
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
Funeral services provided by
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA 24055
(276) 629-1770
9 entries
September 10, 2020
We've known Linda for many years. Sending prayers to the family through this very sad time. She will always be with all of us in our hearts. You know she's smiling down with no pain now. Your faith your friends and your love for each other will get you through this. God bless you all
Tommy & Alice Tucker
Friend
September 10, 2020
Have known Linda since high school days. Played women's softball with her. I'm sorry to hear of her passing.
Becky Campbell Reamey
Friend
September 10, 2020
May God comfort you as only He can!
Gail Weston
Family
September 10, 2020
So sorry to hear about Linda . Very fond and lots of laughs remembered ❤
Nancy Crawford Wills ( Flo’s daughter )
Nancy Wills
Family
September 10, 2020
I know You KnowLinda Lou just how much I Love ♥You and How Much I’m Going To Miss You!!! You Have Always Been HereFor Me In My Whole Life!!!I It Was An Honor To Take Care Of My Wonderful, Amazing, Sweet , Sister! I Know You Are Up There With All Of Our Loved Ones and Your Good Friends!!! I’m Really Am Going To Miss You Lots But I Know Sweet Jesus Will See Me Thru!!! Until We Meet Again R.I.P. in Sweet Jesus’ Arms! ♥
Carol Shevos
Sister
September 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Gary & Glenda Pilson
Friend
September 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kay Malek
September 9, 2020
Your friends always knew just how much you loved them. I was one of those friends and I am going to miss you more than anyone could know. I know that I will see you again one day!
Tempest Hammock
Friend
September 9, 2020
God bless you all during this very difficult time.
Taylor Mills
Family
