Lora Alderman Biggs
Lora Alderman Biggs, 89, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.
She was born on October 23, 1930, in Willis, Virginia, to the late Willie and Beulah Noles Alderman. She was the Owner/Operator of Biggs Grocery and Bill and Toms Restaurant from 1964 to 2018. She was a member of New Hope Bible Church, where she was also Mother of the Church. She was a graduate of Floyd County High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Andrew Biggs; son, Bill Biggs; sisters, Eva Alderman and Maritha Handy; and brothers, Harold, Fred, and Vasco Alderman.
Mrs. Biggs is survived by her daughter, Susan Biggs; and son, Tom Biggs.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 12 Noon at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Henry Memorial Park.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
