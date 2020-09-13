1/1
Margaret Irvine "Maggie" Tuggle
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Maggie" Irvine Tuggle

Margaret "Maggie" Irvine Tuggle, age 60, of Weaverville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her home. She was born on August 10, 1960, in Martinsville, Va., to the late Harry Irvine Tuggle Jr. and Katherine Currie Tuggle Neil of Black Mountain, who is still living.

Early in her career, Maggie was an ACLS Certified Cardiovascular Technician. Then she received her Bachelor's degree from Vermont College and worked as a self-employed holistic and naturopathic healer. She had the most infectious laugh, a huge heart and was an incredibly fun person. In addition to her father, Maggie was also predeceased by her four special cat companions, Georgia, Sapphire, Gracie and Sammie.

Along with her mother, she is survived by her sisters, Lynn Gilliland (Bill) of Montreat, N.C., and Katharine Echavarri (Bernie) of Falmouth, Maine; her two nephews, Mac Gilliland (Claire) of Greenville, S.C., and Matthew Gilliland of Roanoke, Va.; her niece, Katalina Echavarri of Falmouth, Maine; and her stepfather, Bob Neil of Black Mountain, N.C.

No services are planned at this time. The family respectfully requests that memorials be made to Black Mountain Counseling Center, Inc. at 201 N. Ridgeway Avenue, Black Mountain, NC 28711, or to the charity of your choice. The family would like to give a special "thank you" to Jen of Four Seasons Hospice for being a wonderful nurse and to Kulubo Wah of Griswold Home Services for her compassionate care giving during Maggie's final days. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for and assisting the Tuggle Family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
(828) 686-5447
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Penland Family Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved