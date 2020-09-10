1/1
Margie Lane Agee
1952 - 2020
Margie Lane Agee

Margie Lane Agee, 67, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Martinsville, Va. on September 14, 1952, a daughter of the late Irvin Lane Davis, Sr. and surviving mother, Margaret Bowles Davis of Martinsville, Va. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Agee, on August 13, 2020.

She had lived in Martinsville, Va. for several years prior to moving to Damascus, Va. in 2011. She was a retired nurse and enjoyed spending time on Facebook, watching Frazier on tv, and being outdoors. She really loved spending time with her grandkids, her dog Pebbles, and her cats.

In addition to her mother, Margie is survived by one daughter, Lisa Atwood and her husband, Jimmy, of Meadowview, Va.; one step-daughter, Angie Agee of Martinsville, Va.; three grandchildren, Rylan Atwood and his fiance, Danielle, Adriene White and her husband, Luke, and Lia Atwood; one great- granddaughter, Addison White; four sisters, JoAnne Compton and her husband, Connie, Cathy Hanna and her husband, Roger, and Rita Bowen, all of Martinsville, Va. and Sandra Davis and her companion, Bobby, of Bristol, Va.; two brothers, Irvin Lane "Buck" Davis Jr. and his wife, Marie, of Chesapeake, Va. and David Davis and his wife, Andrea, of Collinsville, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Agee and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.

Published in Martinsvile Bulletin on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garrett Funeral Home
203 North Shady Avenue
Damascus, VA 24236
(276) 475-3631
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
