Marvin Owen Bryson
1934 - 2020
Marvin Owen Bryson

October 25, 1934 - September 17, 2020

Marvin Owen Bryson, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2020 at home. He was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on October 25, 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters.

Marvin had been a machinist for 43 years and served 13 years in the Army National Guard and Reserves. He was an active member of the Stanleytown United Methodist Church and was a devoted husband, father and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mildred Bryson; two daughters, Kelly and Karen (Glen); three stepgranddaughters and several nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will not be a viewing or church service at this time. At a later date, friends will be invited to the Stanleytown United Methodist Church for a celebration of life in honor of Marvin.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Roselawn Burial Park with the Rev. David Westmoreland.

In lieu of flowers and food, the family suggests that memorial contributions be to the Stanleytown United Methodist Church or the American Heart Association.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Amedisys for all the care given to Marvin.

Due to the governor's requirements a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Bryson family.


Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Roselawn Burial Park
September 19, 2020
hi Dad i;m still very sad that you are gone Dad you are in my Love And Prayers Dad And I LOVE YOU forever And I Miss You forever Dad My Heart is Sad Dad With out you much love Kelly
Anne Bryson
Father
September 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss, he will be missed,I have fond memories of Marvin and Mildred taking me riding when I was younger.My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Nancy Turner
Family
September 19, 2020
Mildred, I'm so sorry to hear of Marvin's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you, Karen and Kelley.
Marvin always had a smile and was such a kind man.
Linda D Johnson
Family
September 19, 2020
I LOVE YOU ALWAYS AND I WILL MISS YOU FOR EVER DAD AND YOU WAS A GREAT AND A GOOD DAD AND WE HAD FUN TOGETHER DAD AND SOME DAY I WILL BE WITH YOU DAD I" m very sad that you are gone Dad much love dad love always kelly
Anne Bryson
Father
September 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I have such fond memories of Mr Bryson at Stanleytown United Methodist Church. May your memories bring you peace and comfort. My prayers are with the family during this time.
Betsy Bishop
Friend
September 18, 2020
Mildred you and girls are in my thoughts and prayers.
Betty Handy Wasoski
Coworker
September 18, 2020
Marvin and his family were our neighbors on Bland Street from 1970 until 1978 when we moved away. We have many fond memories of this family. Sending prayers for comfort and peace to all the family. Jelynn and Mike Hall
Jelynn Hall
Friend
September 18, 2020
Mildred so sorry about Marvin’s passing. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Shirley Price
Neighbor
September 18, 2020
Marvin will be truly missed. An uncle that was always ready with lots of hugs, wrestling, and cars. Growing up around Uncle Marvin taught me how to be a man, a husband, and a father. He loved his family and was the epitome of a godly man serving his community, family, and friends. If I can be half the man he was, it will be an acceptable life. Now, Uncle Marvin is sitting with our loved ones in the presence of blessed Jesus. This may be the only thing I covet as being with the Lord is my most desired place to be. Rest easy Uncle Marvin and know the race is finished. Well done, good and faithful servant. Know that I carry all the love and sharing we had all those years growing up with you back home in Bassett. All my memories of you and Aunt Mildred are full of love, family, and life. Aunt Mildred, I love you and am with you in prayer in the loss of Marvin. Kelly and Karen, I love you and am not far should you need anything. I know I will see my Uncle again and we can all sit and praise our Lord together, again.
Norman Divers
Family
September 18, 2020
I have known Marvin since I was a child. He was a gentle and christian man. Charlie and I will miss you everytime we visit Stanleytown United Methodist Church.♥
Jenny and Charlie Callaway
Family
September 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mark, Christie & Sally Ann @ Stegall Insurance Agency
Friend
September 18, 2020
Mildred and Family, I am so sad to learn of Marvin's passing. He was such a dear person. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Mary Blanche Horsley
Friend
