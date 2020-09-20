Marvin Owen Bryson
October 25, 1934 - September 17, 2020
Marvin Owen Bryson, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2020 at home. He was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on October 25, 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters.
Marvin had been a machinist for 43 years and served 13 years in the Army National Guard and Reserves. He was an active member of the Stanleytown United Methodist Church and was a devoted husband, father and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mildred Bryson; two daughters, Kelly and Karen (Glen); three stepgranddaughters and several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will not be a viewing or church service at this time. At a later date, friends will be invited to the Stanleytown United Methodist Church for a celebration of life in honor of Marvin.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Roselawn Burial Park with the Rev. David Westmoreland.
In lieu of flowers and food, the family suggests that memorial contributions be to the Stanleytown United Methodist Church or the American Heart Association
.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Amedisys for all the care given to Marvin.
Due to the governor's requirements a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
