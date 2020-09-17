1/1
Mary Witcher Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Witcher Adams

Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Witcher Adams, 85, of Martinsville, Va., who died on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her home will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, the Rev. John Adams will officiate.

A floating visitation will be held Thursday, September 17. 2020, at Hines Funeral Services Chapel from 3 until 6 p.m. and will be at the home at 237 Ebony Drive, Martinsville, Va., at other times.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Hines Funeral Svc Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Carver Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hines Funeral Svc Inc
903 Starling Avenue
Martinsville, VA 24112-6405
(276) 656-3833
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hines Funeral Svc Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Vianna Witcher-Jones
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved