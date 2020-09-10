1/1
Nancy McGuire Robertson
1938 - 2020
Nancy McGuire Robertson

September 13, 1938 - September 8, 2020

Nancy McGuire Robertson, 81, of Axton, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was born on September 13, 1938 to the late Roy Lee McGuire and Virginia Hairfield McGuire. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Edward Robertson.

Mrs. Robertson was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church for 67 years, a WMU Director, a VBS Director, and Sunday School Teacher, and a member and EMT of the Axton Rescue Squad since 1973. She also worked as an administrative assistant in CP Films.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Robertson Mize (Bruce) of Ridgeway, Va.; sisters, Vera Haley of Axton, Va., Doris Herndon (Dudley) of Martinsville, Va., and Barbara Harris of Axton, Va.; brother, James McGuire of Axton, Va.; grandchildren, August Michelle Mize of Conway, S.C. and Alexis Mae Mize, of Ridgeway, Va.; and special family friends, Michelle Lee Schuller of Leland, N.C. and Kayla and Anthony DeCarlo.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church with Reverend George Agnew officiating. Visitation will be held from 7 until 9 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel and other times at the residence at 149 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, VA 24054. Burial will be at Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. The service will be broadcast on FM 107.7 for those wishing to remain in their vehicles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mount Vernon Baptist Church Mission Fund, 42 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, VA 24054 or to the Axton Life Saving Crew, 1200 A.L. Philpott Highway, Axton, VA 24054.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville, Va. is serving the Robertson family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com


Published in Martinsvile Bulletin on Sep. 10, 2020.
