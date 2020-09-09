Peggy Wray WoodPeggy Wray Wood, age 82, of Woolwine, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born on February 3, 1938 in Winchester, Va., to Donald Vincent Shannon and Laura Ripley Shannon.After graduating from Covington High School in 1957, Peggy moved to Roanoke to attend National Business College. She later took a job at the Franklin County Courthouse. In 1976, she began her career with Paul Crawford at State Farm Insurance. Peggy retired in 2014 with 38 years of service.She is survived by her husband, Glaten Wood of Woolwine; her daughter, Jennifer Wray of Rocky Mount; and her two grandsons, Brayden Walmsley and Cayson Walmsley who were her pride and joy. She enjoyed spending time at their games where she made many friends. Peggy is also survived by her work family who she thought of as her own, Paul Crawford, Alison Vest, Kristin Bradner, Teresa Crawford and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local Humane Society, SPCA, Animal Shelter or the Woolwine Rescue Squad.Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, with the Rev. Chris Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. in Woolwine United Methodist Church Cemetery, 10205 Woolwine Highway Woolwine, VA 24185. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.