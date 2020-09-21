Rajeana "Nahna" Carol Cline Stone
May 12, 1962 - September 19, 2020
Rajeana "Nahna" Carol Cline Stone, 58, of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her daughter's home.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on May 12, 1962 to Ralph Cline and the late Emma Jean Stafford Cline. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sharon Cline.
She was a member of the Preston Wesleyan Church in Horsepasture and helped with helping hands and sung in several singing groups.
In addition to her father she is survived by her husband, Frederick "Fred" Aaron Stone; two daughters, Jeanette Branham (Robert) and Tiffany Southard (Travis); stepmother, Chloris Cline; seven grandchildren, Meghan Turner (Aaron), Trent Branham, Russell "DJ" Daniel Jr., Michael Goad, Aaron Goad, John Russell Southard and Ryker Glen Southard; one great-grandson, Isaiah Turner; two brothers, Ralph Timothy Cline and Christopher Joe Cline; two sisters, Martha L. Conley and Angela Jean Conner.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 12 until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Chapel where the funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Derek Moody officiating. Burial will follow in the Henry Memorial Park.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Stone family.