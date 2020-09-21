When we were kids you would tell me that if you had a rose in your mouth you could fly. I believed you and begged you to show me. You said it had to be a certain color. I kept an eye on you for an entire summer to see if the right color would pop up at Granny’s. Now I know you’re holding the right color for you are flying home to the glory land. Have a great journey my sweet cousin. ❤

Ashley Keen

Family