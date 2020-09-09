1/1
Ronald James Taylor
1939 - 2020
Ronald James Taylor

Ronald James Taylor, age 80, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

He was a retired Supervisor at Dupont with 28 years of service

Ronald is preceded in death by his father, Hubert Taylor; his mother, Myrtle Dehart; and his sons, Carl Lee and Ricky Taylor.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret Taylor; half-brother, Darrel Taylor; half-sister, Darla Taylor; stepdaughter, Lisa Moore; and grandchildren, Brandon Taylor and Lita Bryant.

The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the home 326 Murphy Rd., Collinsville, Va.

Bassett Funeral Services is handling the arrangements.

Published in Martinsvile Bulletin on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA 24055
(276) 629-1770
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 7, 2020
Margaret, I am so sorry for your loss. Love and prayers for you and the family.
Lois Shively
September 6, 2020
Praying for the family
Mark Young
Friend
September 6, 2020
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. May God give you comfort and wrap his loving arms around you as you travel this journey.
Charlie Bowman
Family
