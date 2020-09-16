1/1
Ruth Harder Turnbow
1918 - 2020
Ruth Harder Turnbow

Ruth Harder Turnbow, 102, of Stanleytown, Va., passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1918, the daughter of James Andrew and Amanda Ardella Victoria Edwards Harder.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Raymond Harder, Faye Harder Warren, William Albert Harder, and Lloyd Noah Harder. Ruth was also preceded in death by her husband, Ward Turnbow. She is survived by great nieces and nephews.

Ruth graduated from Linden High School. She attended George Peabody College for Teachers, which later became part of Vanderbilt University. During World War II, Ruth began her teaching career which extended for eight years. She returned to the family farm, a designated Century Farm, to help her father. Ruth became a businesswoman who owned and operated a local shoe store for many years with her husband in Hohenwald, Tennessee. Ruth was a long-time member of Warren Methodist Church in Linden, Tennessee and a member of the Stanleytown United Methodist Church in Stanleytown, Va.

While on the farm, Ruth enjoyed raising chickens and ducks, driving tractors and planting vegetables and flowers. At the age of, 91, Ruth moved to Virginia to be closer to her beloved boys, her brothers, Albert and Lloyd. She had raised these two as her children after their mother died. The siblings enjoyed picnics, birthday parties, Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas celebrations. In 2015, Ruth was selected be cook of the week. She was renowned for her jellies and jams. Ruth had recipes published in cookbooks in Tennessee and Virginia. Ruth was also famed for her hand stitched quilts which she would gift to family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Swiss Cemetery in Hohenwald, Tenn. A memorial service will be held at Stanleytown United Methodist Church in Stanleytown, Va., at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ruth's memory to the Perry County Genealogy Room of Perry County Historical Society, 104 College Avenue, Linden, TN 37096. Donations may be made to Stanleytown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 206, Stanleytown, VA 24168.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville, Va., is serving the Turnbow family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.


Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Swiss Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA 24115
(276) 638-2778
