Shirley Shelton
November 7, 1937 - September 10, 2020
Shirley Shelton, 82, of Bassett, passed away on Thursday September 10, 2020, at her home.
She was born on November 7, 1937, in Bassett, the daughter of the late Conner Crotts and the late Anne Turner Crotts. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by loving husband of 61 years of marriage, Ralph Wayne Shelton.
Shirly is survived by her sons, Daniel Shelton and Mark Shelton, both of Bassett; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild; brothers, Buddy Crotts of Collinsville, and Larry Crotts and wife, Pat, of Bassett; brother-in-law, Sammy Shelton and wife, Bonnie, of Bassett; and caregivers, Becky Drewery and Vickie Surratt.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in Henry Memorial Gardens in Bassett.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Payne family.