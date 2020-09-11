1/1
Shirley Shelton
1937 - 2020
Shirley Shelton

November 7, 1937 - September 10, 2020

Shirley Shelton, 82, of Bassett, passed away on Thursday September 10, 2020, at her home.

She was born on November 7, 1937, in Bassett, the daughter of the late Conner Crotts and the late Anne Turner Crotts. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by loving husband of 61 years of marriage, Ralph Wayne Shelton.

Shirly is survived by her sons, Daniel Shelton and Mark Shelton, both of Bassett; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild; brothers, Buddy Crotts of Collinsville, and Larry Crotts and wife, Pat, of Bassett; brother-in-law, Sammy Shelton and wife, Bonnie, of Bassett; and caregivers, Becky Drewery and Vickie Surratt.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in Henry Memorial Gardens in Bassett.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Payne family.


Published in Martinsville Bulletin from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
SEP
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
Funeral services provided by
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA 24055
(276) 629-1770
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person and friend! Danny, Mark and the rest of the family I send y’all my love and prayers.
Deane Cecil
Friend
September 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss
christine lovelace
Acquaintance
September 11, 2020
Danny we are so sorry for your loss.
You did everything you could for your mama and she loved you very much. Prayers for you as you lay her to rest.❤
Cathy Stratton
Friend
