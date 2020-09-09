1/1
Stanley Lewis Underwood Sr.
1935 - 2020
Stanley Lewis Underwood Sr.

Stanley Lewis Underwood Sr., 85, of Ridgeway, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born in Franklin County on August 6, 1935, to the late Roy Martin Underwood and the late Betty Lolene Holland Underwood. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Underwood; and four grandchildren, Ronald Underwood, Jacob Clark, David Hunnicutt and Ronald Lee Wagoner.

He is survived by four sons, Lewis Underwood (Lisa), Doug Underwood (Teresa), Robert Lee Underwood (Sharon), Stanley L. "Peanut" Underwood III (Ashlee); two daughters, Kathy Wampler (Robert Francis) and Bonnie Wagoner (Ronnie); four step-children, Neil Prater, Benny Prater, Steven Prater, Stephanie Prater; one brother, Henry Underwood; one sister, Reva Dudley; 14 grandchildren; five step grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 2 until 3 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. in Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Carson Williams and the Rev. Dale Wilson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Underwood family.


Published in Martinsvile Bulletin on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
SEP
10
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Mountain View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA 24055
(276) 629-1770
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 8, 2020
So sorry praying for the family
Eugene & patricia Hall
Family
September 8, 2020
Fly high Stanley. Rest in peace
Veronica Panizzi
Friend
September 7, 2020
Jessica Hodges
Grandchild
September 7, 2020
R.i.p
Anthoney Hodges
Acquaintance
