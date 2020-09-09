Stanley Lewis Underwood Sr.
Stanley Lewis Underwood Sr., 85, of Ridgeway, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born in Franklin County on August 6, 1935, to the late Roy Martin Underwood and the late Betty Lolene Holland Underwood. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Underwood; and four grandchildren, Ronald Underwood, Jacob Clark, David Hunnicutt and Ronald Lee Wagoner.
He is survived by four sons, Lewis Underwood (Lisa), Doug Underwood (Teresa), Robert Lee Underwood (Sharon), Stanley L. "Peanut" Underwood III (Ashlee); two daughters, Kathy Wampler (Robert Francis) and Bonnie Wagoner (Ronnie); four step-children, Neil Prater, Benny Prater, Steven Prater, Stephanie Prater; one brother, Henry Underwood; one sister, Reva Dudley; 14 grandchildren; five step grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 2 until 3 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. in Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Carson Williams and the Rev. Dale Wilson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home.
