Vernie Mae Wright LewisSeptember 19, 2020MARTINSVILLE, Va.Vernie Mae Wright Lewis, 68, of 310 Greyson Street, died on Saturday, September, 19, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family at the home of her son in Ridgeway. Vernie fought humbly, yet courageously in a 10-month fight against brain cancer.A private service for family will be at the Wright Family Cemetery on Wednesday. A drive through remembrance will be at the home of her son at 497 Winthrop Rd. from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020. Friends are asked to enter through the Sheffield Terrace neighborhood and exit behind the residence onto Old Sand Rd. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, friends are asked to pay their respects from their vehicles and follow applicable social distancing guidelines.Mrs. Lewis was born in Martinsville. and was employed for exactly 50 years by the Charles B. Keesee Educational Fund as Secretary Treasurer to the Board and Grant Administrator. She was a longtime active member of Starling Avenue Baptist Church in Martinsville and a 1970 graduate of the Drewry Mason High School. In addition to teaching Sunday School, Vernie was heavily involved in all of the activities of her three children and grandkids and never missed an event while serving on various boards and parent organizations over three decades. Vernie valued education and took great pride in having her three children graduate from James Madison University. In recent years, she valued the friendships made with the Wednesday Night Quilt Friends and the Star Dance Club.She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Duane Lewis of the home; son, and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Sherri Lewis of Ridgeway; son, Wes Lewis of Martinsville; and daughter and son-in-law, Stacey and the Rev. Benjamin Kifer of Cherryville, N.C. The family has the continued support of her surviving sisters, Linda W. Chrismon of Ruffin, N.C., Joan W. Roach of Ridgeway, Margaret W. Beliczky of Eden, N.C., Patricia W. Grubb of Moneta and Wanda W. Johnson of Eden, N.C. She was the amazing grandmother to granddaughters, Anna Gray Lewis, Ellie Lewis, Kaylee Mae Kifer, and Lydia Hope Kifer.She was preceded in death by her father, Walter L. Wright and mother, Minnie Nichols Wright; sister, Vanessa Dale Wright and brothers, Harold L. Wright, Harvey T. Wright, and Jimmy L. Wright.Memorials may be made to Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. 24112.McKee-Stone Funeral Home Martinsville, Va. is serving the family.