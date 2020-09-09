Vonesha Arshae Ramey SalesLYNCHBURG, Va.Vonesha Arshae Ramey Sales, 31, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away gracefully at her home on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 6:01 p.m. with her husband attentively at her bedside. Nesha was born in Martinsville, Va. on December 22, 1988.A graduate of Virginia College, she was a licensed cosmetologist and proud business owner of 24K HAIR and V's Salon.She leaves to cherish: her husband, Jay (James Sales Jr.); son, Jamison Sales; and his siblings, Chelsee Sales, Caitlin Sales, and Jace Sales all of Lynchburg, Va. She also leaves her mother, Jessica Ramey Jones of Richmond, Va.; her father, Terrence Rudd of Martinsville, Va.; her sister, Latisha Ramey of Martinsville, Va.; her brother, Trevon Ramey of Richmond, Va.; her brother, Tremain Ramey of Richmond, Va.; and her brother, Trey Dean Rudd of Martinsville, Va. She also leaves two sisters-in-law, Jackie Charlton (Marcus) of Christiansburg, Va. and Melissa Ferguson (Mitchel) of Lynchburg, Va. In addition, she leaves three nephews, Orion Holmes, Trenton and Tristan Ramey of Richmond, Va. and four nieces, Marissa and Meah Ferguson of Lynchburg, Va., Jasmyn Charlton of Christiansburg, Va., and Ari Rudd of Martinsville, Va.; and a devoted mother-in-law and caretaker, Marian Sales of Madison Heights, Va.She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, James Sales Sr. (Poppy) of Madison Heights, Va.; and grandmothers, Maggie Farris, Linda Milner, and Doris Rudd Johnson all of Martinsville, Va.Nesha's passions were quizzing Jamison, gardening—she loved orchids—reading, painting, art, dancing, music and "primping" for the next formal event. The life of the party—she lived every second of every day!After a private family memorial, the service of committal was rendered by the Rev. George Farris, Eternal Life Ministries, Martinsville, Va. Please forward all condolences to 131 Sweeney Road, Madison Heights, VA 24572. Services were entrusted to the care of Hairston Funeral Home, Richard Sales directing, of Martinsville, Va.