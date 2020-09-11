1/1
Avis Scott Gray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Avis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Avis Scott Gray

Avis Scott Gray, age 82, of Henry, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.

She was a switchboard operator with a local telephone company, then retired from DuPont as a supervisor with 38 years of service. She was an excellent bowler. Avis was a devoted Christian were she was an active member of Oak Level Baptist Church until her health declined.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Zera Eldridge Scott and Delma Gillispie Scott; brothers, Keith and Kyle Scott; and sisters, Mary Fulcher and Agnes Handy.

Surviving are her son, Barry Gray and Susan, whom she referred to as the daughter she never had; grandchildren, Jacob Alan Gray and Kelly Conner Gray; great-grandchildren, Shawn Michael Gray, Haley Nichole Gray, Jordan Gray, Jaylan Gray, Jamari Gray, Lila Rayne Gray, Jacobie Leon Conner and Aiden Mason Conner; brother, Robert E. Scott; numerous of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, with Pastor Joe Glass officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
FLORA FUNERAL SERVICE INC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FLORA FUNERAL SERVICE INC
665 S MAIN ST
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
(540) 483-3835
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FLORA FUNERAL SERVICE INC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved