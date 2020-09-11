1/2
Patrick Joseph Quinn
1949 - 2020
January 6, 1949 - July 24, 2020

Patrick Joseph Quinn, 71, of Ferrum, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born on January 6, 1949, in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Margaret "Margi" of 19 years; his son, Kevin and daughter-in-law, Jennifer "Jen"; granddaughter, Leah; his brother, Michael and sister-in-law, Gladys, along with several nieces and nephews, and many friends. Patrick was preceded in death by his mother and father, Marie "Rita" and Louis Quinn.

Patrick was the owner and main operator of Gregory Wood Products in Ferrum, Virginia. This was one of his biggest passions. He was a man of many talents, as well as an U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam. Patrick was truly one of a kind, and he will be greatly missed. He will be remembered for his stories of his life and living every day to the fullest. He always had a story of one of his adventures for those who knew him best.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Franklin Co. Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center, 18401 Virgil Goode Highway, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. A celebration of life will be held from Conner-Bowman Funeral Home Chapel 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, with Pastor Rick Poland officiating. The Quinn family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.

Arrangements by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina assisted locally by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount, VA 24151.


Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Conner Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory - Rocky Mount
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Conner Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory - Rocky Mount
Funeral services provided by
Conner Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory - Rocky Mount
62 Virginia Market Place Dr.
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
(540) 334-5151
