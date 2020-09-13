1/1
Lovelene Roberson Hall
1929 - 2020
Lovelene Roberson Hall

August 2, 1929 - September 9, 2020

Mrs. Lovelene Roberson Hall, age 91, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on September 9, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1929, in Floyd, Virginia, to the late Herbert Roberson and the late Myrtle Agee Roberson. She was also predeceased by her husband, John Anderson Hall; a sister, Audrey R. White; and a brother, Wayne Roberson.

She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She loved gardening and had a passion for working with flowers / plants and cooking for her loved ones. She was a lifelong hairstylist and a member of Fort Trial Baptist Church.

Mrs. Hall is survived by a son, David Hall (Janie); four sisters, Lorene Pritchett, Opal Hall, Eleanor Lawrence, and Sandra Woodford (Barry); sister-in-law, Bertha Thomas; brother-in-law, Edgar White; one granddaughter, Lindsay Hall Burch (Yale); and one great-grandson, Paxton Yale Burch.

A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, with Dr. Joey McNeill officiating.

A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, and Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, VA 24168.

Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com.

Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Hall family.


Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 13, 2020.
