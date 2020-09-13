Margaret "Maggie" Irvine Tuggle
Margaret "Maggie" Irvine Tuggle, age 60, of Weaverville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her home. She was born on August 10, 1960, in Martinsville, Va., to the late Harry Irvine Tuggle Jr. and Katherine Currie Tuggle Neil of Black Mountain, who is still living.
Early in her career, Maggie was an ACLS Certified Cardiovascular Technician. Then she received her Bachelor's degree from Vermont College and worked as a self-employed holistic and naturopathic healer. She had the most infectious laugh, a huge heart and was an incredibly fun person. In addition to her father, Maggie was also predeceased by her four special cat companions, Georgia, Sapphire, Gracie and Sammie.
Along with her mother, she is survived by her sisters, Lynn Gilliland (Bill) of Montreat, N.C., and Katharine Echavarri (Bernie) of Falmouth, Maine; her two nephews, Mac Gilliland (Claire) of Greenville, S.C., and Matthew Gilliland of Roanoke, Va.; her niece, Katalina Echavarri of Falmouth, Maine; and her stepfather, Bob Neil of Black Mountain, N.C.
No services are planned at this time. The family respectfully requests that memorials be made to Black Mountain Counseling Center, Inc. at 201 N. Ridgeway Avenue, Black Mountain, NC 28711, or to the charity of your choice
. The family would like to give a special "thank you" to Jen of Four Seasons Hospice for being a wonderful nurse and to Kulubo Wah of Griswold Home Services for her compassionate care giving during Maggie's final days. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for and assisting the Tuggle Family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com
.