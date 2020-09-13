My deepest sympathies and sadness for your loss. David will remain in my memories the young man who played in the band and was a genuinely fun, clean cut, good person of kindness and compassion. David stepped up and out to offer encouragement to those in need of affirmation. He reflected an upbringing based on a solid foundation. I had the pleasure of meeting David's children several years ago and each of them reflected a spark of David's love of fun and gift of happiness and respect. I am thankful to have known David all those years ago and to read the notes of admiration and appreciation that indicate David continued to be a person who made the crucial difference of caring.

Patricia Joyce