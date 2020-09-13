Betty Smith Cheshire
Betty Smith Cheshire, 90, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at her home. She was born on December 10, 1929, to the late Georgie Massengill Smith and John Wesley Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Cheshire; and siblings, Hobert Smith, Anna Lee Smith, Robert Smith, Mary Foley, Eugene Smith, and Edith Manning.
Betty was a member of Trinity Baptist Church for 48 years where she served in the nursery, taught Sunday School, and Vacation Bible School. She worked at DuPont until she started having children. She was a talented seamstress and avid doll collector. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Claude Thomas Cheshire; children, Donna Holland (Benny), Janet Altice (Justin), Judy Nash (Roger), and Derrick Cheshire (Jennifer); grandchildren, Brandon Holland, Jay Altice (Jessica), Jordan Altice, Joshua Nash (Donna), and Megan Nash; and great-grandchildren, Landon Nash and Realyn Nash. Also surviving are her sisters, Sue Carter, Jimi Lawrence, and Irene Grubb; and brother, Doug Smith.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services and other times at the home. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 2370 Snow Creek Rd, Martinsville, VA 24112, or Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 E Church St, St #13, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory is serving the Cheshire family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.