Wilmer Brenton Price
Wilmer Brenton Price was born on April 4, 1930, to the late Jessie Lawrence and Hazel (Dean) Price near the Va.-N.C. line. Starting in 1944, the family grew up on the Price Homestead in Ridgeway.
Brenton began working at 7 years old for the Horse and Delivery Station and Farm House, located at the Eden Circle area. He was paid 1 cent a day as a water boy for the horses and farm hands. At 14, Brenton bought his first car for $65, a T-Model. A love for the older cars led to restoration of several antique vehicles and many street rod events.
Following various farm and factory work, Brenton was drafted in the U.S. Army 1951-53. He belonged to the 2nd Division of the 72nd Tank Battalion, was promoted to Sergeant and presented the Korean Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, and UN Service Medal. After marrying Dellar May Nichols in 1952, the couple moved a couple of times but ultimately lived and reared 11 children on property originally part of the Price Homestead.
Most of his working life was spent as a Millwright for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Union. During retirement, Brenton loved to attend auctions and flea markets looking for various collectibles.
Surviving family in Virginia includes his wife, Dellar of Ridgeway; children, Regina Flora, Mariah Nelson, Willmer Price, Seth Price of Ridgeway, Lisa Price of Collinsville, and Shelly Irvine of Fancy Gap, Va. Out of state children include Brent Price of Kernersville, N.C., Jake Price of Winston Salem, N.C., Reeser Cooksey of Brandon, Miss., Joley Unruh of Grapevine, Texas. Brenton was preceded in death by a son, Joel Price and grandson, Ramie Lawson. Surviving are sisters, Nadine Lawson, Ellie Harbour, Loretta Manuel, and Abbie Young, all of Ridgeway; brother, Morris Price of Henry, Va.; 26 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Brenton was preceded in death by nine siblings.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery with Josh Lawson officiating.
