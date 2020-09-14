1/1
Cecil Thomas Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecil Thomas Myers

Funeral services for Cecil Thomas Myers, 69, of Roanoke, Va., who died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hines Funeral Services Chapel. Bishop Kenneth Lucas will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. and will be at the home of his brother, David Myers 1156 Banner Street, Martinsville, Va., at other times. All services will be held in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Hines Funeral Services Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hines Funeral Services Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved