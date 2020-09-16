Mildred Holt Bryant
October 14, 1929 - September 15, 2020
Mildred Holt Bryant, 90, of Bassett, died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Mulberry Creek Rehab Center. She was born in Henry County on October 14, 1929, to the late William M. and the late Annie Dalton Bryant. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Arthur Bryant; brothers, James D. Holt and Walter T. Holt and a sister, Nancy Whitlow.
She was a member of the Orchard Drive Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Hairston and husband, Leonard; son, James Bryant; sister, Virginia Rodgers; seven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; a special nephew, Ronnie Bryant and wife, Martha; cousins, Becky Kenny, Juanita Armstrong and Mildred's family at Mulberry Creek Rehab Center.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Old Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Wood.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Bryant family.