Mary Witcher Adams



Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Witcher Adams, 85, of Martinsville, Va., who died on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her home will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, the Rev. John Adams will officiate.



A floating visitation will be held Thursday, September 17. 2020, at Hines Funeral Services Chapel from 3 until 6 p.m. and will be at the home at 237 Ebony Drive, Martinsville, Va., at other times.



Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.



