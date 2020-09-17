1/1
Violet F. Anderson
1928 - 2020
Violet F. Anderson

May 10, 1928 - September 12, 2020

On the afternoon of Saturday, September 12, 2020, 92-year-old Violet Blanche Feazell Williams Anderson left this earthly world behind to begin her next life. Her leaving was accompanied by the strains of "Amazing Grace" and "You Are My Sunshine," sung to her by family members around her favorite chair in the Richmond, Va. home she shared with her youngest daughter.

Born May 10, 1928, in rural Henry County, Va., to Robert B. and Viola Sink Feazell, Violet was the fourth-born of the Feazells' five children. She was pre-deceased by her parents; her first husband, Thomas Butler Williams; second husband, Marvin Walter Anderson; her brother, Norman; sisters Christine Allen and Jewell Cristall; and step-son Larry Anderson.

Violet's surviving family includes her sister Mabel Bowling (Union Hall, Va.); her daughters, Donna Salmon (Richmond, Va.,) and Sharon Enzi (husband, Robert, Walla Walla, Wa.); son, Michael Williams (Culpeper, Va.); step-sons, Johnny (Danville, Va.) and J.C. Anderson (Rocky Mount, Va.); step-daughter Janice McLaughlin (Rocky Mount, Va.); grandson, Michael Williams (Richmond, Va.); grand-daughter, Michelle Vaughn (husband, Mark and children Carter, Charlotte and Charlie, of Richmond, Va.); grand-daughter, Amanda Donovan (husband, Nic and son, Deacan, of Rixeyville, Va.); grand-daughter, Sarah Williams (Culpeper, Va.); several (great-) nieces and (great-) nephews; former sons-in-law Gene Salmon (Sandy Hook, Va.) and Clyde Marley (Mechanicsville, Va.); and former daughter-in-law Ulrike Mello (Rixeyville, Va.).

Violet retired from DuPont in Martinsville, Va. She was a dedicated employee but her main focus always was her family. She loved to cook traditional Southern meals for them, and they loved to eat her cooking—especially her potato salad and her biscuits and gravy. At DuPont's holiday pot-lucks, Violet's dishes usually were the first depleted.

After retirement, Violet enjoyed spending more time with her grandchildren, watching "Murder, She Wrote" and reading Mary Higgins Clark mysteries. She also was a fanatic at playing Scrabble and solving crossword puzzles, until Alzheimer's eventually rendered her incapable of these activities. Despite her dementia, Violet never lost her sunny disposition or her sense of humor. Up to the time of her death, she interjected witty retorts in conversations, softening the occasional "zinger" with her mischievous, dimpled smile.

Visitation will be held graveside, 2 until 2:30 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Henry Memorial Park in Bassett, Va. (Flowers may be delivered here.) The funeral service and interment will follow immediately after visitation. All are welcome to attend but are asked to wear face masks and to maintain safe distances from others. Condolences and memories of Violet may be left online at blileys.com/obituaries. The family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association for anyone who wishes to honor Violet's memory.

Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 17, 2020.
