1/1
Shirley Temple Oakley Craig
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Temple Oakley Craig

ORANGEBURG, S.C.

Shirley Temple Oakley Craig, age 86, of Orangeburg, S.C., passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Methodist Oaks Nursing Home.

Born on September 4, 1934, in Henry County, Va., she was the daughter of the late James Tyler and Reavey Azaelea Campbell Oakley. In addition to her parents, husband, Leslie Cephus Craig; and three sisters, Francis Wine, Joan Byrd and Marie Joyce preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Patti Craig of Bedford, Va.; two sons, David Craig and wife, Christine, of Atlanta, Ga., and Benny Craig of Maiden, N.C.; two grandsons, Jonathan Craig and J.T. Craig; and two brothers, James R. Oakley of Pearisburg, Va. and Carlton H. Oakley of Lincolnton, N.C.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden, N.C., with the Rev. Larry Cooley officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton, N.C.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 until 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Craig family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
12:00 - 12:45 PM
Burke Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Burke Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burke Mortuary
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC 28650
(828) 428-2460
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burke Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved