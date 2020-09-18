1/1
Roger William "Bill" Robertson Sr.
1932 - 2020
Roger William "Bill" Robertson Sr.

January 20, 1932 - September 17, 2020

Roger William "Bill" Robertson Sr., 88, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born in Henry County, January 20, 1932, to Dee Moss Robertson Sr., and Bettie Ann Cook Robertson.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Robertson; infant son, Stephan Robertson; brothers, Gordon, Dee Moss II, Roy, Frank, Henry, Dan, Abraham "Jiggs" and Sam Robertson; sisters, Sadie Jones, Lena Roach, Cassie Lester, Mozelle Oaks and Theo Robertson.

He is survived by his wife, Alta Wilkins Robertson of 68 years; son Roger "Johnny" Robertson Jr.; daughter, Phyllis Robertson Wilson; grandchildren, Robert Dee Robertson, Nikki George, Sherry Byrd, Travis Walker and Courtney Rabourn; great-grandchildren, Joshua Fuller, Skylar George, Harrison Byrd, Connor Byrd, Layla Salgado; several nieces and nephews; and his cat "kit cat."

Roger was a self-employed landscaper who loved fishing and hunting rabbits and deer. He loved raising a garden and sharing it with his friends and neighbors. He also loved birds and other animals and he enjoyed playing pranks on people.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home and will be officiated by Minister Bryan Mallory. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Martinsville Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy, Martinsville, VA 24112.

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.,

To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.


Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street
Martinsville, VA 24112
2766323466
