Julia Marie Bradshaw Via



September 1, 1928 - September 16, 2020



Julia Marie Bradshaw Via, was born on September 1, 1928, in Martinsville, Va., daughter of the late Arthur Raymond Bradshaw and Alice Grogan Bradshaw Caudell, and wife of the late Robert Via (2002). She was also predeceased by two daughters, Robin Via and an infant, and her sisters, Nadine Fowlkes and Dorothea Thore. Survivors include several nephews and nieces, as well as a host of cherished friends, her "North Carolina family".



Marie was born and educated in Martinsville, Va., where she met the love of her life, Robert "Bob". His work took them to several states, ultimately moving to Marion, N.C., a community Marie dearly loved. She worked for several businesses, but her favorite job was as secretary for Pleasant Garden Elementary School. Quite active in her church, Marie loved to prepare delicious food for others to enjoy. She was a talented seamstress and crafter. The one thing that Marie enjoyed most of all was spending time with beloved friends, often traveling with special friends, Millie and Jerry Brittain, and playing cards with dear friends and neighbors, June, Fred, Charlotte and Brenda. Also, friend, Randy Hogan, she could call on any time for help.



Survivors include a special friend, Jane Martin; niece, RayeAnne Thore; nephew, William Fowlkes; a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins including the Via side of her family.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral service. Mrs. Via will be buried by her husband and daughters at the Oakwood Cemetery in Martinsville, Va., at a later time.



Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Via family.



