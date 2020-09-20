Garland Wimbush
February 5, 1932 - September 15, 2020
Mr. Garland Wimbush of Bassett, Va. was born on February 5, 1932 to the late John Rufus Wimbush and Nannie Lou Vaughn of Stuart, Va. On July 2, 1955 he was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Joe Ann Wimbush. They were married for 65 years. He departed this life on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He enjoyed 88 years and 7 months of life.
Garland attended Iron Belt School in Patrick County. He was employed at J.D. Bassett Chair Factory and also worked for thirty years at the Roy Stone Trucking Co. where he retired as a truck driver.
Garland accepted the Lord and was a member of Full Gospel United Holy Church in Bassett, Va. He was a great father, a loving husband and enjoyed working in the church. His hobbies included playing the guitar, gardening and spending special time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Joe Ann Wimbush; daughter, Linda Ann (Hosea) Hairston; sister, Edna Estelle Barbour; five brothers, Eugene, Doug, Vincent, Leroy and Raymond Wimbush.
Garland leaves to cherish his memory his brother, John A. Wimbush of Collinsville, Va.; sons, Ronnie Wimbush of Martinsville, Va. and Joshua Wimbush of Maryland, daughter Sharon (Daniel) Johnson of Maryland; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Collins Funeral Home and will be precided by Elder Terry Hairston and the eulogy will be presented by Elder Jonta Martin. Interment will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. There will be a floating visitation from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Collins Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Collins Funeral Home, Bassett, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com
.