Marvin will be truly missed. An uncle that was always ready with lots of hugs, wrestling, and cars. Growing up around Uncle Marvin taught me how to be a man, a husband, and a father. He loved his family and was the epitome of a godly man serving his community, family, and friends. If I can be half the man he was, it will be an acceptable life. Now, Uncle Marvin is sitting with our loved ones in the presence of blessed Jesus. This may be the only thing I covet as being with the Lord is my most desired place to be. Rest easy Uncle Marvin and know the race is finished. Well done, good and faithful servant. Know that I carry all the love and sharing we had all those years growing up with you back home in Bassett. All my memories of you and Aunt Mildred are full of love, family, and life. Aunt Mildred, I love you and am with you in prayer in the loss of Marvin. Kelly and Karen, I love you and am not far should you need anything. I know I will see my Uncle again and we can all sit and praise our Lord together, again.

Norman Divers

