Mary Elizabeth Webber
1930 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Frankin Webber

April 11, 1930 - September 17, 2020

Mary Elizabeth Franklin Webber, 90, of Ridgeway, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her home. She was born in Henry County on April 11, 1930, to the late Thomas Flickner Franklin and the late Tula Mae Gibson Franklin.

She received her LPN license in 1963 from Roanoke Memorial Hospital and had worked at various hospitals and Britthaven of Madison nursing home until her retirement.

She is survived by her children, Martha W. Robertson (Dwight) of Ridgeway, Tommy Webber of Ridgeway, Gordon Burkholder Webber of Salt Lake City, Utah and Catherine Webber Rodenbough (Bob) of Madison, N.C.; one grandson, Jay Patrick Dalton (Michelle) of Richmond; one stepgranddaughter, Kelsey Rodenbough Sutphin (Andrew) of Walnut Cove, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Grayson Alexander Dalton, Adlyn Elyse Dalton and Harrison Hayes Dalton; stepgreat-grandchildren, Peyton Leigh Sutphin, Kaylee Raegan Sutphin and Landon Duane Sutphin.

There will be a private family memorial service on Monday, September 21, 2020, in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the SPCA of Martinsville or the Commonwealth Hospice of Martinsville.

A special thank you to her caregivers and Commonwealth Hospice of Martinsville for all the care and kindness shown during her illness.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Webber family.


Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Memorial service
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
September 20, 2020
So sorry Katherine, losing a parent is never an easy thing. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Michael E Boswell
Friend
September 20, 2020
Our hearts go out to Mrs. Webber's children, especially to our friend, Martha..she was a very spirited lady with a wonderful laugh..kind & loving to everyone..we pray God will wrap his loving arms around her family now & grant them peace with their loving memories..love, Sandra & Donnie Chappell
Sandra Chappell
Friend
September 19, 2020
I had the pleasure of taking care of Mrs Webber! She was the most precious soul on Earth. She was definitely a jewel. I loved her & her daughter Martha so much! ❤
Nicole Smith
Friend
September 19, 2020
My prayers sent to the family of Mrs. Webber. I wish for God to comfort the family and to give them strength in the coming days! Barry G. Martin - Ridgeway, Va.
Barry Martin
Friend
September 19, 2020
Prayers for the family.
gloria kirk
Friend
September 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Keep your memories close to your hearts.
Cathy Barnes Hundley
Friend
September 19, 2020
The last breath on earth is the first breath in heaven. Elizabeth was such a beautiful person inside and out. She and mama (Becky Gilley) laughed and had such fun visits with each other. I know they’re laughing again in heaven! Thoughts and prayers are with you, the family.
Susan Hager
Family
September 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Worked with Elizabeth at Britthaven she was so much fun loved her!
Jane White
Coworker
