Mary Elizabeth Frankin Webber
April 11, 1930 - September 17, 2020
Mary Elizabeth Franklin Webber, 90, of Ridgeway, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her home. She was born in Henry County on April 11, 1930, to the late Thomas Flickner Franklin and the late Tula Mae Gibson Franklin.
She received her LPN license in 1963 from Roanoke Memorial Hospital and had worked at various hospitals and Britthaven of Madison nursing home until her retirement.
She is survived by her children, Martha W. Robertson (Dwight) of Ridgeway, Tommy Webber of Ridgeway, Gordon Burkholder Webber of Salt Lake City, Utah and Catherine Webber Rodenbough (Bob) of Madison, N.C.; one grandson, Jay Patrick Dalton (Michelle) of Richmond; one stepgranddaughter, Kelsey Rodenbough Sutphin (Andrew) of Walnut Cove, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Grayson Alexander Dalton, Adlyn Elyse Dalton and Harrison Hayes Dalton; stepgreat-grandchildren, Peyton Leigh Sutphin, Kaylee Raegan Sutphin and Landon Duane Sutphin.
There will be a private family memorial service on Monday, September 21, 2020, in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the SPCA of Martinsville or the Commonwealth Hospice of Martinsville.
A special thank you to her caregivers and Commonwealth Hospice of Martinsville for all the care and kindness shown during her illness.
