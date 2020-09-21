1/1
Rajeana Carol Cline "Nahna" Stone
1962 - 2020

Rajeana "Nahna" Carol Cline Stone

May 12, 1962 - September 19, 2020

Rajeana "Nahna" Carol Cline Stone, 58, of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her daughter's home.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on May 12, 1962 to Ralph Cline and the late Emma Jean Stafford Cline. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sharon Cline.

She was a member of the Preston Wesleyan Church in Horsepasture and helped with helping hands and sung in several singing groups.

In addition to her father she is survived by her husband, Frederick "Fred" Aaron Stone; two daughters, Jeanette Branham (Robert) and Tiffany Southard (Travis); stepmother, Chloris Cline; seven grandchildren, Meghan Turner (Aaron), Trent Branham, Russell "DJ" Daniel Jr., Michael Goad, Aaron Goad, John Russell Southard and Ryker Glen Southard; one great-grandson, Isaiah Turner; two brothers, Ralph Timothy Cline and Christopher Joe Cline; two sisters, Martha L. Conley and Angela Jean Conner.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 12 until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Chapel where the funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Derek Moody officiating. Burial will follow in the Henry Memorial Park.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Stone family.


Published in Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Bassett Funeral Chapel
SEP
23
Funeral
01:00 PM
Bassett Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA 24055
(276) 629-1770
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
September 20, 2020
When we were kids you would tell me that if you had a rose in your mouth you could fly. I believed you and begged you to show me. You said it had to be a certain color. I kept an eye on you for an entire summer to see if the right color would pop up at Granny’s. Now I know you’re holding the right color for you are flying home to the glory land. Have a great journey my sweet cousin. ❤
Ashley Keen
Family
September 20, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for the family. Bless you all.
Denise Emerson
Family
September 20, 2020
Rajeana was a beautiful person inside and outside. She will be greatly missed. May she rest in peace. Praying for her family and friends. God bless you all. I'm sorry for your loss.
Doris Hodge
Friend
September 20, 2020
Jeana you will be deeply missed, but not forgotten! I loved listening to you play the guitar and sing. I love you so much sis and you're forever in my heart! Your not so talented sister, Martha
Martha Conley
Family
September 20, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of the family!!
Janice Lott
September 20, 2020
Rest in peace, Rajeana, your suffering is over. You were such a strong woman. So thankful for the memories we shared, especially in the last couple of years. Prayers for comfort and peace for the family. With much love.
Aunt Janice Kurtz
Family
September 19, 2020
Tiffany, Net and all the family our thoughts and prayers are with each one of you. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Donna and Coy Handy
September 19, 2020
So sorry. Condolences to the Family. Went to school with her at LPHS. PRAYERS for you all.
Joann Pendleton
Classmate
