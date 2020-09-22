James Douglas Shelton
July 16, 1943 - September 19, 2020
Mr. James Douglas Shelton, age 77, of Stuart, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at SOVAH Martinsville Hospital.
He was born in Henry County on July 16, 1943, to the late James Curtis Shelton and Nellie Prillaman Shelton. Mr. Shelton faithfully served his country in the United States Army, was a member of New Hope Church of the Brethern for over 40 years, and had served as a supervisor for over 20 years at Tultex. Doug will be remembered as a loving husband, caring daddy, and devoted papa, who was always willing to help his daughters, grandchildren, and anyone he could. He truly loved his family, but his grandchildren were all special to him. He was a friend to all.
Mr. Shelton is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judy Vaughn Shelton of the home; two daughters, Nellie "Shannie" Shelton Jessup of Stuart and Melody Shelton Hutchens and husband, Joey of Stuart; seven grandchildren, James Kary Jessup, Lilly Sofia Jessup, Chessie Shoemaker Turner, Layla Shoemaker, Sadie Shoemaker, Patrick Russell, and Joella Hutchens; two sisters, Sandra Halsey of Martinsville and Mary Penny Mustain of Danville; three brothers, Bobby Shelton and wife, Dottie of Tampa, Florida, Tommy Shelton and wife, Sharon of Gloucester, and Curtis Shelton and wife, Wanda of Dry Fork; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at New Hope Church of the Brethren with Pastor Rick Randall and Tommy Sullivan officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Union Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. Mr. Shelton will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the church. Flowers will be accepted or if desired, memorial donations may be made to Smith River Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 122, Woolwine, VA 24185.
Moody Funeral Home in Stuart has been entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.