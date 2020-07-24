|
Weston Aileen Zoe On 10th July 2020, Aileen,
of Brassington, passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Curtis Albert "Bert", loving mum of Gary,
mother in law of Sue and a dearly loved grandmother and great grandmother.
Due to the restrictions of Covid-19
a private funeral will take place at
St. James Church, Brassington
on Friday 31st July, Aileen will be coming to Church from her home address at 10.45am for anyone
wishing to pay their respects.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Cancer Research at
The Royal Derby Hospital (Please make cheques payable to Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity) may be sent to
R & K Jepson, Middleton House,
22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth
DE4 4FB. www.jepsonfunerals.co.uk
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 24, 2020