Alan Worthy Notice
WORTHY Alan Edward Passed away peacefully at his home on 9th April 2020,
aged 80 years, of Matlock.
Loving husband of Pauline, loving father of Adrian, Neil, Wynne and James, grandad of Rebecca, Jack, Joseph, Elisha, Amelia and the late Jake
and great grandad of Mason
and Gracie-Mae.
Due to current guidelines a private family funeral service will take place.
Donations in lieu of flowers are being invited for Ashgate Hospice and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock.
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Apr. 24, 2020
