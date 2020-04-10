|
Jury Alfred Neil (Neil) Aged 84, of Wirksworth, passed away on March 24th at Derby Royal Hospital.
A dearly loved husband to Ann,
much loved father to Helen, Alex and Rachel and a loving grandfather.
A private funeral took place at Chesterfield Crematorium
on 8th April, 2020.
A Service of Thanksgiving
will be held at a later date.
All enquiries to R & K Jepson,
Funeral Directors tel: 01629 822113
Donations to St. Mary's Church, Wirksworth, and the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation
Published in Matlock Mercury on Apr. 10, 2020