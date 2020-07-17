|
|
|
Hardy Alice Passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on 2nd July 2020, aged 95 years.
A beloved wife of the late Ken,
mother, grandmother and
great grandmother.
Alice will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her.
The funeral service will take place at
St Joseph's Catholic Church on Friday 17th July at 1pm. Due to the current guidelines we kindly ask close family and friends only to attend.
Further enquiries to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd Funeral Directors, Matlock. Tel 01629 582470
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 17, 2020