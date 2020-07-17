Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Hardy

Notice Condolences

Alice Hardy Notice
Hardy Alice Passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on 2nd July 2020, aged 95 years.
A beloved wife of the late Ken,
mother, grandmother and
great grandmother.
Alice will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her.
The funeral service will take place at
St Joseph's Catholic Church on Friday 17th July at 1pm. Due to the current guidelines we kindly ask close family and friends only to attend.
Further enquiries to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd Funeral Directors, Matlock. Tel 01629 582470
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -