|
|
|
WHEATCROFT Alice Freda
'Freda' On 2nd January,
Freda of Matlock Bath
passed away peacefully at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ted,
loving mum to Susan and Julia
and a dearly loved grandma of John.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service at
Chesterfield Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 10.10am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers are being received
for the Amenity Fund at Meadow View Day Centre, Darley Dale and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Jan. 17, 2020